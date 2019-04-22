Johnson, Anna

1922 - 2019

Anna Mae Johnson, 96, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1922 in Leon, WV to the late George and Ella "Lizzy" (Shinn) Koontz. She was a caring mother who cherished the time that she spent together as a family. Anna was a great seamstress and an excellent cook. She enjoyed going shopping and eating out. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Henry,brothers George, Clarence, and Robert, sisters Mary and Dora, son Walter Henry Johnson, Jr. and 2 infant sons, and daughter Rose Baldwin and 2 infant daughters. Anna is survived by her loving children, Rilla Greenlee, Helen Slone, Judy (Tom) Nash, Elizabeth (Roy) Tackett, Lester Johnson, Darlene (Bob) Hakes, and David (Nan) Johnson; 30 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 31 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ida and Virginia. Anna's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday. Interment Beckett Cemetery. Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary