Anna Lee Dover


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Lee Dover Obituary
Dover, Anna Lee
1930 - 2019
Anna Lee Dover nee Patton, 88, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Anna was born October 12, 1930 at C&O Hospital in Huntington, WV to Nannie Cleo and William Dewey Patton. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; retired from the State of Ohio where she served for 25 years as an Executive Secretary of several Senators over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William Arthur Dover, Jr., daughter-in-law Pamela Frederick and grandson Thomas Christy. Anna is survived by her daughter, Priscilla "Sue" (Joseph Patrick) Frederick; grandsons, Matthew Brian Frederick (Melody Cole) and Patrick Shawn Frederick; great-grandchildren, Joshua Skott Frederick, Matthew Brian Frederick, II, William Asher Frederick, and Caelyn Mary Frederick; great-great-grandchildren, Kallie and Aidan Frederick. Anna's family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May15, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg and 10-11 a.m. prior to her 11 a.m. funeral Thursday, May 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2135 Baldwin Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH. Contributions may be made in Anna's memory to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Bishop's Storehouse COSS, 2135 Baldwin Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Messages may be sent to Anna's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2019
