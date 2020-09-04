Susi, Anna "Anne" Louise (Wachinger)
1931 - 2020
Anna "Anne" Louise (Wachinger) Susi, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Willow Brook Christian Village. Anna attended St. Leo Elementary School and graduated from St. Mary High School in 1950. She and her husband were the founders and owners of the Fontanelle Restaurant & Lounge for 34 years. Anne enjoyed spending time with her family, travelling and doting on her grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Brook Christian Village for the love and support they gave on a daily basis. They were her family during this time of quarantine. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, her parents George and Theresa Wachinger, brothers George and John Wachinger. Anna is survived by her children, Brenda (Biff) Eschenbrenner, Colette (Tim) Woolf, Debbie (Dean) Willett and Robert (Cheryl) Susi; grandchildren, Rob (Danielle) and Scott Klarman, Nicole, Andrew (Heidi) and Matthew Woolf, Tyler and Lauren Willett, and Olivia, Isabella and Victoria Susi; sister, Mary Thurn; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4-7pm, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue (masks required). Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 10, 2020, at St. Leo Catholic Church, 221 Hanford Street, Columbus, Ohio (masks required), Fr. Vince Nguyen, Presider. Private family entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, Lewis Center. Friends who wish, may contribute to Willow Brook Christian Village (memo line: Staff Christmas Fund) 100 Willow Brook Way, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or St. Leo's Preservation Society (www.savesaintleo.org
). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
.