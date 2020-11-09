Macioce, Anna M.

Anna M. Macioce age 87, passed November 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Daniel J. Macioce, three sisters and brother. Survived by children, Cynthia Macioce (Daryl Rich), Scott (Peaches) Macioce, Douglas Macioce and John (Robbie) Cook; granddaughters, Angie (Andy) Ginnan and Amanda; grandsons, Danny, Kurt (Anna) Crane, Scotty; and seven great-grandsons; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9-10AM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Funeral service will be held at 10AM, burial to follow Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED.



