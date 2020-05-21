Anna Mae Barnes
Barnes, Anna Mae
1941 - 2020
Anna Mae (Thompson) Barnes rejoined the love of her life, late husband Edward Barnes on May 17, 2020. Born May 16, 1941 in Genoa, W.Va. to Eloise (Williamson) and Henry Thompson. Survived by brother, Hank (Linda) Thompson; sister, Jo See; sister-in-law, Donna Barnes; and many cousins in Ohio and W.Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and foster children. Ann's joys in life were her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, gardening, house plants and READING anything she could get her hands on. The world's best mommy leaves behind broken hearted children, Sherry (Jeff) Medley, Gwen (Rick) Yohe, Sandy (Roy) Ruble, Larry Barnes, Cindy Sexton and several foster children. Her grandchildren were lucky to have a loving mamaw who helped raise them: Danny (Emily), Gabrielle (Dustin), Michaela (Hunter), Levi (Hope), Heath, Zane, Zeke, Kyle (Michelle), Jeremy (Laurel), Mariah, David, Susan, Brandy, and Brittany. Ann adored all 12 of her great-grandchildren, as well as, her nieces and nephews and their families, Teresa, Tim, Matt, Kevin, Keith, Robert, Tuawana, Shelley, and Dave. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
