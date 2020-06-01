Rutland, Anna Mae
1930 - 2020
Anna Mae Rutland, age 89. Sunrise June 24, 1930 and Sunset May 14, 2020. Private services Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the RUTLAND Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.