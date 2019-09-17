Home

Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer NE Chapel
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer NE Chapel
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Anna Mae (Reed) Vallance, 92, of Powell, passed on Sept. 16, 2019. She was born in New Boston, OH to Myron and Charlotte (Hayburn) Reed who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her former husband Charles, and a brother Paul. She is survived by 2 daughters, Mary (John) Hermiz, and Donna (Patrick) Petty; 4 grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Newkirk, Matthew Hermiz, Daniel (Jill) Hermiz, and Hannah (Brian) Estabrook; and 8 great grandchildren. Anna worked at Lazarus, and then 30 years for the Columbus Public Schools as the cafeteria manager. A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Monday, Sept. 23 at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral service will be held at 1pm after visitation with burial to follow in Kingwood Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family please click on the "Share Memories" link above. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
