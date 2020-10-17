1/
Anna Margaret (Gaglio) Fox
1935 - 2020
Fox, Anna Margaret (Gaglio)
Anna Margaret (Gaglio) Fox, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by her family, who were her whole world. Born in Columbus, Ohio, through out her life Granny Goose's home was filled with the joyful chaos of family and friends playing cards and enjoying incredible Sunday dinners. She loved traveling, playing bingo, and playing with the kids. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Maria Gaglio; and husbands James Capparuccini and John "Butch" Fox; siblings, Rose Shifflet, Charles Gaglio, Mary DeSantis, Michael Gaglio, Carmel Ruffo, and Laura Jackson.
She is survived by her children, Gina (Bill) Raison, Nick (Linnette) Capparuccini, Maria (Dennis) Flynn and Anna (Tim) Kurz; and her nine grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Traver, Nicholas (Angela) Flynn, Andrea (Brian) Danielson, Lisa (Tom), Kira and Desirae Flynn, and James, Nicolette and Dominique Capparuccini; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her wonderful caregiver Dorcas Adeagbo. Anna had a way of turning tragedy into blessings. She naturally embraced the Fox family and had more than enough love to adopt them as her own—because they are. A graveside funeral will be held at Noon on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street (US 23 South), Lockbourne, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. Thomas Petry, Presiding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to St. Anthony Parish, 1300 Urban Drive, Columbus (43229) in her name. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
