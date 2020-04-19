|
Krauss, Anna Marie
1920 - 2020
Anna Marie Krauss, born May 6, 1920, passed away April 17, 2020. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Preceded in death by husband, John Krauss; son-in-law Joe Gantner; grandsons Jimmy Zerda and Joe McPhie; and great-grandson Benjamin Grayem. Survived by children Nancy Gantner, Carol (Dennis) Walker, Larry (Linda) Krauss, Kathy (Bob) Zerda; grandchildren Michael (Melissa) Gantner, Katie (Jason) Grayem, Chris (Cassie) Gantner, Matt Walker, Jennifer McPhie, Steve (Catherine) Walker, Stephanie Walker, Andy Krauss, Aaron (Layla) Krauss, David (Andrea) Zerda, Angela (Greg) Paules; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be planned for the future. Memorial donations made be made to The Villas at St. Therese, 25 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43213. Arrangements by MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home (614) 444-1185. To view video and sign the online register, visit www.
