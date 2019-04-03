Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Anna McKitrick


2019 - 2019
Anna McKitrick Obituary
McKitrick, Anna
1918 - 2019
Anna McKitrick, of the Plain City/Jerome area, passed away on her 101st birthday, Thursday, April 3, 2019 at Hilliard Assisted Living Community. Born in 1918 to the late John and Ella Gray. Anna was a member of the Dublin Community Church and Columbus Metropolitan Area Church Council (CMAC). In 2002 she was the recipient of the Living Faith Award. She was devoted to her church and was dedicated to helping those in need. Anna loved people, working and helping others and cooking. She retired from RANCO where she worked in the payroll department. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Kelton "Gene" McKitrick in 1981. Anna is survived by her loving children, John (Judy) McKitrick, Belva (Carl) Aschinger, Jr.; grandchildren, Jon McKitrick, Jeffrey (Jodi) McKitrick, Julianna (John) Hink, Carl (Yvonne) Aschinger III, Cathleen (Mark) Aschinger Pugh, Christopher (Connie) Aschinger; 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM Friday, April 5, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City, Ohio 43064. Funeral services will be held 10 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Dublin Community Church, Gladden Chapel, 81 W. Bridge Street, Dublin, Ohio 43017, with Rev. Robert Tussing officiating Burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
