Anna Mullins
1932 - 2020
Anna Mae Mullins (Knagie), age 87, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020. She is survived by sisters, Ruth (Bill) Penn, Carol Ward, Nancy Pipher; children, Brad Thomas, Sandra (fiancé, Michael Barr) Scott, Thelma (Paul) Rickels, Donald (Bonnie) Mullins, Kay (Brian) Harris and Keith (Amy) Mullins; grandchildren, Stephanie (Larry) McGrath, Kim (Josh) Heuser, Aaron (Katherine) Rickels, Scott (Jessica) Rickels, Stephen (Stephanie) Rickels, Amber Mullins, Dairic (Adina) Thomas, D.J. (Christina) Thomas, Dustin (Brianna) Thomas, Mahala (Ryan) Kline, Bryn Harris, Tristan Mullins and Aidan Mullins; and 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-8pm, where funeral service will be held Thursday 10am. View full life story at www.orwoodyard.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
