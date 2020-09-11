Hall, Anna Norene
1932 - 2020
Anna "Norene" Hall, 87, formerly of Gahanna, OH, passed away September 8, 2020 in Kane, PA, where she moved to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Georgianna and Larry Reges; also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and LaDonna Fisher; 4 sisters and brothers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends 6-8pm Friday, September 18 and 9-11am Saturday, September 19 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share memories or extend condolences.