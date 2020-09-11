1/
Anna Norene Hall
1932 - 2020
Anna "Norene" Hall, 87, formerly of Gahanna, OH, passed away September 8, 2020 in Kane, PA, where she moved to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Georgianna and Larry Reges; also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and LaDonna Fisher; 4 sisters and brothers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends 6-8pm Friday, September 18 and 9-11am Saturday, September 19 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
