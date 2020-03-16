Home

Anna Nutt


1947 - 2020
Anna Nutt Obituary
Nutt, Anna
1947 - 2020
Anna Nutt, loving mother and grandmother, age 73, passed away March 13, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents William and Norma Gerber and son Larry Nutt Jr. Survived by children, Wendy (Greg) Dawley, Cindy (Bill) Talbert, Steven Nutt; several grand-kids. We will miss you and love you always. Friends may call Wednesday at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 11a.m.-1p.m., where service will follow at 1p.m. Rev Dave Hogg officiating. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
