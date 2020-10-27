1/1
Anna Ohr
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ohr, Anna
1944 - 2020
Anna Louise Ohr, 76, of Circleville, passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1944 in Wooten, KY to Oscar and Mary (Hyden) Griffitts. She was a graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School and OSU. She loved teaching for many years at Darby Elementary. Anna loved her children and grandchildren and had many friends. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Berger Hospice and a special thanks to her three caregivers. Anna is survived by her husband, Ralph "Bud" Ohr; daughter, Angie (James) Ballard; son, Joe (Janelle) Ohr; grandchildren, Matthew, Mark, Jenna and Jayce; and by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol (Gordon) Betscher. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Westfall Education Foundation. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Funeral service
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved