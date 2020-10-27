Ohr, Anna
1944 - 2020
Anna Louise Ohr, 76, of Circleville, passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1944 in Wooten, KY to Oscar and Mary (Hyden) Griffitts. She was a graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School and OSU. She loved teaching for many years at Darby Elementary. Anna loved her children and grandchildren and had many friends. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Berger Hospice and a special thanks to her three caregivers. Anna is survived by her husband, Ralph "Bud" Ohr; daughter, Angie (James) Ballard; son, Joe (Janelle) Ohr; grandchildren, Matthew, Mark, Jenna and Jayce; and by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol (Gordon) Betscher. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Westfall Education Foundation. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.