Pleasant, Anna
1940 - 2019
Anna Mae Pleasant, age 78. Sunrise November 24, 1940 and Sunset November 19, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 1358 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The PLEASANT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019