Snouffer, Anna
1933 - 2020
Anna Jean Snouffer, age 86, of Columbus, previously of Grandview, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Anna was born in Hilliard, daughter of the late Ernest and Lena Hazlett. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward Snouffer, son Edward Snouffer, Jr., sisters Mildred Hand and Ruth Hazlett, and great great grandson Waylon Wright. Anna retired at the age of 80 after 47 years of dedicated service from Swan Cleaners. She remained active in the Grandview community throughout her life, volunteering with Grandview schools, Tour de Grandview and the Grandview Ox Roast. Anna was also a member of the Grandview Senior Center where she enjoyed dancing with the Jolly Steppers and was an avid Buckeye football fan who could always be heard cheering for every touchdown. In addition, Anna enjoyed shopping, traveling, and being a grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her loving grandchildren, Sherry (Wes) Carrel, Carie (Brennan) Johnson, and Lisa (Lee) Friend; great grandchildren, Christopher (Amber Fredrick) Carrel, Clay Carrel, Emily (Ronnie) Clark, Brian Kirk, Cameron Friend, Madison (Ryan) Tincher, Zander (Katie Roark) Wright, and Chelsea Johnson; great great grandchildren, Blaine and Oakley Carrel, Levi Clark, and Sophie, Sutton, and Stella Tincher; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Snouffer; brother, Melvin Hazlett; faithful companion, Lady; and many other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm and 4-6pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Private family services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, Ohio 43026. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.