Tomei, Anna

1916 - 2020

Anna Mary Tomei passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at the impressive age of 104. She was born in Fairpoint, Ohio to Rocco Tomei and Lena Calligaro on March 22, 1916. Anna retired from the state of Ohio's taxation department where she spent many years working. She enjoyed the company of her family and hosting Sunday dinners. Anna will be thoughtfully remembered for her love of dogs, cooking, and caring for her nieces. She is survived by her sister, Lucie Denlinger of Vancouver, WA; many nieces and nephews, and their children. Family will receive friends from 10-11am at Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH on Tuesday October 6, 2020, followed by a service at St. Joseph Cemetery at 11:30am, 6440 S High St, Lockbourne, OH 43137. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Thank you to Friendship Village for their dedicated care to Anna, and their consistent communication to her niece, Marion Patterson. The family has designated Columbus Humane for memorial contributions.



