Waddell, Anna
1944 - 2020
Anna Waddell, 75, passed away on September 4, 2020. She was born in Snettisham, England on November 13, 1944 to the late George and Lillian Scott. Anna will be missed by her husband of 50 years, Jim; son, Peter (Julie) Waddell; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Sandy (Tab) Coleman, Paul (Cindy) Scott, and Tim (Vicki) Scott; and her nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST where a private family service will take place on Thursday, September 10 followed by a public visitation from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ohio Eastern Star Home Operations 1451 Gambier Rd, Mt. Vernon, Oh 43050. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
