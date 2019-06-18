|
|
Williams, Anna
1920 - 2019
Anna Frances Williams, age 98. Sunrise July 21, 1920 in Monroe, GA and Sunset June 14, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Anna was a member of Love Zion Baptist Church and retired from Swan Cleaners. She was preceded in death by her parents Heron Shellmon and Claudine Johnson and daughter Veronica Wynn. Left to cherish her memory, husband, Bennett Williams; stepdaughter, Mollie Smock; niece, Carolyn Williams; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation 10am and Funeral Service 11am Friday, June 21, 2019 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019