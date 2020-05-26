Cain, Annabel
1927 - 2020
Annabel Cain, age 92, passed away on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at Carriage Court Assisted Living in Grove City. She was a Christian since she was a young girl and was a member of Church of Christ in Christian Union and Lighthouse Ministries and will be missed by her family and friends. Annabel was born on September 24, 1927 in Capehart, West Virginia to parents Elmer and Locia Hill. She graduated from Point Pleasant High School and married Howard Cain on December 7, 1946. She is survived by sons, Don (Carol) Cain and Tracy Cain; daughters, Karen Sweitzer and Kathy Craig; daughter-in-law, Sally Cain; sisters, Ruth Walker and Sandy Reisch, and brother, Gerald (Marti) Hill; sister-in-law, Carol Hill; as well as many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, parents Elmer and Locia Hill, son Randy, granddaughter Amanda, siblings Raymond (Mary) Hill, Bernard Hill, and brothers-in-law Willy Walker and Bob Reisch. The family would like to thank the staff at Carriage Court for their loving care of our mother for the last 19 months and special thanks to her roommate, Phillis for being her friend at the end of her life. Visitation Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 3-6p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. (Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone). Private family funeral service Friday morning with Pastor Stephen Palmer to officiate. Interment to immediately follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester. To sign and view Annabel's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.