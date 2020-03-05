|
Kay, Annabell
1931 - 2020
Annabell Kay, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in her home. She was preceded in death by her parents Burton and Emma (Cochenour) Kendrick, beloved husband and best friend, James Kay, brother Burton Kendrick, Jr., son David Kay and daughter Evelyn Wald. Survived by her children, David (Bonnie) Rings, Debra Walters, and Leslie (Jon) Chappelear; daughter-in-law, Linda Kay; son-in-law, Greg Wald; special cousin, Steve Hoover; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City and from 9-10 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westside Freewill Baptist Church, 3261 Fisher Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43204 with Pastor Tim Boyd officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Westside Freewill Baptist Church General Fund or Gladden Community House. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020