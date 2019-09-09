|
|
Marshall, Annabelle Jo
1946 - 2019
Annabelle "Peppie" Jo (Casey) Marshall, 72 years young, returned to Heaven before dawn on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with her children at her side, and attended by the finest ICU nurses and doctors at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Born October 14, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio, she dreamt of becoming a nurse as a young child. She provided comfort and expert medical care to thousands of people over the course of her career in nephrology, gynecological oncology and massage therapy. She had the heart of a nurse, the mind of an engineer, the soul of an artist, and the voice of an angel on earth. She was an incomparably adored Grammy who emanated love from every fiber of her being. Preceded in death by parents Daniel J. and Helen E. Casey, sister Alice M. Casey, and niece Sierra L. Fauver. Survived by her son, Anthony (Helyn); and granddaughter, Vivian Marshall; daughter, Joanna Marshall; siblings, Elaine DiSalvo, Danny (Miriam) Casey, and Theresa Casey (Fauver); as well as many devoted and greatly cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours are 5-8 p.m.on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue. Celebration of Life Service is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1235 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212, where she sang in the choir for decades. Pastor Preston Shealy, presider; Reverend Monsignor Anthony Missimi, concelebrant. In lieu of flowers, if you wish: contribute a charitable donation in Annabelle's memory to the music fund at Boulevard Presbyterian Church and please choose to show kindness and to ease the pain of others at every opportunity you have. Full details may be viewed at www.johnquint.com where the family is also receiving condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019