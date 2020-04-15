Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Annabelle Kimbro


1939 - 2020
Annabelle Kimbro Obituary
Kimbro, Annabelle
1939 - 2020
Annabelle Kimbro, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Gracie Woods; granddaughter, Rochelle Ellis; grandson, Nicholas Kimbro, and four siblings.Survived by loving children: Rita Kimbro, John (Mary Ann) Kimbro, Ronald (Dianne) Kimbro, Donald (Cheryl) Kimbro, and Joseph (Carmen) Kimbro; siblings, Doris Thomas, Mary (Rodney) Board, and Thomas Woods; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation Friday, April 17, 2020 from 12PM -12:30PM in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. Funeral Services are Private. Interment Glen Rest Estates. PLEASE follow healthy social distancing while inside the funeral home and PER FAMILY REQUEST, mask and gloves (PPE's) are required to attend. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
