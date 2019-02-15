The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle Monroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle N. Monroe


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Annabelle N. Monroe Obituary
Monroe, Annabelle N.
1928 - 2019
Annabelle N. Monroe, age 90, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Brookdale at Pinnacle. Annabelle was born in Ironton to the late Lloyd J. and Minnie Brunson. She was employed by Gray Drug and later Rite Aid pharmacy until her retirement. Annabelle was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed going to doubleheaders when she could. She also enjoyed bowling and bowled at Rainbow Lanes for more than 50 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Harry Monroe, son Chris Monroe. Annabelle is survived by her sons, Thomas (Sandy) of Waverly and Neal (Kaye) of Grove City; daughter-in-law, Sue Monroe; 5 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends 10AM-12PM Wednesday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where her funeral service will be held 12PM Wednesday. Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Interment at Concord Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Annabelle's memory to the , . Annabelle's family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Pinnacle for their compassion and loving care of Annabelle. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Annabelle or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now