Monroe, Annabelle N.

1928 - 2019

Annabelle N. Monroe, age 90, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Brookdale at Pinnacle. Annabelle was born in Ironton to the late Lloyd J. and Minnie Brunson. She was employed by Gray Drug and later Rite Aid pharmacy until her retirement. Annabelle was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed going to doubleheaders when she could. She also enjoyed bowling and bowled at Rainbow Lanes for more than 50 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Harry Monroe, son Chris Monroe. Annabelle is survived by her sons, Thomas (Sandy) of Waverly and Neal (Kaye) of Grove City; daughter-in-law, Sue Monroe; 5 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends 10AM-12PM Wednesday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where her funeral service will be held 12PM Wednesday. Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Interment at Concord Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Annabelle's memory to the , . Annabelle's family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Pinnacle for their compassion and loving care of Annabelle. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Annabelle or watch her life tribute video.