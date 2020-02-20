The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Services
Anne Amico


1933 - 2020
Anne Amico Obituary
Amico, Anne
1933 - 2020
Anne M. Amico, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home in Powell. She was born to the late Edward and Augustine Striegel on July 26, 1933, in Buffalo, NY. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph R. Amico, D.O., daughter Mary Jean, grandsons Mark and Anthony Tesner, and brother Frank Striegel. She is survived by her children, Salvatore Amico, Anne Marie Amico (Dave Collins), Jacqueline Amico (Jeff McGowan), and Melissa Tesner (Tim); grandchildren, Joe Amico (Jessica), Valerie Jennings (Drake), Tony Amico, Stephanie Gastaldo (Nate), and Taylor McGowan; five great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Striegel; and Ben, her beloved Labrador Retriever. Anne and Joe first met in high school at a Catholic youth dance and were married in 1956. They eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Joe completed his medical training; they decided to stay and raise their family there. Anne had been involved in fundraising for the and the ; she also volunteered to walk dogs at the Humane Society of Delaware County. She was a loyal, passionate fan of the Buffalo Bills and Notre Dame football. Anne loved animals, especially the many Labrador retrievers she had through the years. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and bowling. Most of all, Anne loved her family. Family and friends loved to attend her weekly Sunday dinners, where she often served her famous spaghetti. Anne was known by her family and friends as a warm, loving, and caring person who always thought of others before herself. The family will welcome friends at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, on February 21, 2020, from 6-8pm. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County (4920 St Rt 37 East, Delaware, Ohio 43015) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (100 West Old Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 118, Worthington, Ohio 43085) in memory of Anne.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
