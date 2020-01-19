|
|
Crerand, Anne
1923 - 2020
Anne O. Crerand, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on January 16, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1923 to John A. Olbrick and Ellen Walsh in Rahway, N.J. and lived much of her life in nearby Woodbridge. On November 23, 1946, Anne married John Patrick Crerand. After finishing high school and for a time after her marriage, Anne was a telephone operator with Bell Telephone. Most of her life she was a domestic engineer and outstanding mother to six children. A lifelong Catholic, Anne belonged to St. James, Holy Spirit, St. Martha, and St. Michael Parishes. Anne is survived by her six children, John (Mary), Patricia Crerand-Butler, Thomas (Pamela), Nancy C. Peterson (Steven), Jacqueline Sterchele (Paul) and Bernard (Sharon). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, two nephews and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters, a brother and a great granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-7 PM, at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, Worthington, with a vigil service at 5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Michael RC Church in Worthington. Internment to follow at Glen Rest Cemetery in Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to SourcePoint of Delaware County, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, Ohio or to St. Michael's RC Church in Worthington. The family would like to thank the staff of Advanced Senior Care, especially Noelle Dials, for their assistance and compassionate care for our mother. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, OH. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020