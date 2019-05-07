|
Dempsey, Anne
1944 - 2019
Anne U. Dempsey, 74, of Reynoldsburg, passed away May 6, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her family and friends, was welcomed into her eternal home in Heaven. Anne was born September 8, 1944 to Oran and Marion (Maass) Urton. She was the owner of Sunshine Catering and served at Bexley Pool, Blacklick, Turnberry, and Walnut Hill Golf Courses. Anne enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, doing crafts and playing games. Anne will be deeply missed by her fiancé, Nick Scarpitti; children, James (Julie), Bill (April); grandchildren, Austin, Katelyn. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, husband James and daughter Jacqueline. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Memorial services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Keesee officiating. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2019