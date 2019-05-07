Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Dempsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Dempsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anne Dempsey Obituary
Dempsey, Anne
1944 - 2019
Anne U. Dempsey, 74, of Reynoldsburg, passed away May 6, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by her family and friends, was welcomed into her eternal home in Heaven. Anne was born September 8, 1944 to Oran and Marion (Maass) Urton. She was the owner of Sunshine Catering and served at Bexley Pool, Blacklick, Turnberry, and Walnut Hill Golf Courses. Anne enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, doing crafts and playing games. Anne will be deeply missed by her fiancé, Nick Scarpitti; children, James (Julie), Bill (April); grandchildren, Austin, Katelyn. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, husband James and daughter Jacqueline. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Memorial services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Keesee officiating. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now