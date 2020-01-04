|
Erdy, Anne
1923 - 2020
Anne Marie Erdy age 96, Thursday, January 2, 2020 The Laurels of Hilliard. Born in Millfield, OH in 1923 but a longtime resident of Detroit Michigan where she worked at the XLO Company as a welder for 30 years. Devoted member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary Erdy; siblings, Frank Erdy, Helen Erdy, Steve Erdy; nephew, Gregg Erdy. Survived by nephews, Tom (Sharon) Erdy of Hilliard, Brent Erdy of New York City; niece, Stephanie Erdy of Columbus; great nephew, Connor Erdy of Hilliad; great nieces, Natalie (David) Buckholdt of Lima, Evelyn Erdy of Hilliard; great great niece, Lillian Buckholdt; and a host of friends and family. Friends may call Tuesday 4-6 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral mass Wednesday 11:00 AM St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church 1573 Elaine Rd. Father William Arnold celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020