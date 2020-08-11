1/
Anne (Campagna) Glasstetter
1933 - 2020
Glasstetter, Anne (Campagna)
1933 - 2020
Anne (Campagna) Glasstetter, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, she was a loving mother of four children and devoted wife. After retiring as an administrative assistant with Columbus Public Schools, she and her husband traveled extensively enjoying many wonders along the way. She is preceded in death by her parents Luigia and Luigi Campagna, husband James, son Thomas, sisters Lydia Fox, Mary Campagna and Elda Serio. She will be missed by her three children, Jeffrey (Eydie) Glasstetter, Kathy (Jamie) Brumfield and Jeanne (Timothy) Flesch; five grandchildren, Bryan, Adam, Andrea, Thomas and Eric; three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Theresa (Campagna) Behal. No public visitation. You are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery (Lockbourne). Masks/facial coverings required for the Mass. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
