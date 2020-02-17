|
Amico, Anne M.
1933 - 2020
Anne M. Amico, age 86, of Powell, OH, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at home. She was born to the late Edward and Augustine Striegel on July 26, 1933 in Buffalo, NY. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph R. Amico, D.O., her daughter Mary Jean, her grandsons Mark and Anthony Tesner, and brother Frank Striegel. Anne first met Joe at a Catholic youth dance when they were 15 and 16. They went on to marry and build their family in Columbus, Ohio, where Joe finished his medical training. She is survived by her four children, Salvatore Amico, Anne Marie (Dave) Amico, Jacqueline (Jeff) Amico and Melissa (Tim) Tesner; her grandchildren, Joey (Jessica) Amico, Valerie (Drake) Jennings, Tony Amico, Stephanie (Nate) Gastaldo, Taylor McGowan; 5 great grandchildren; her brother, Edward Striegel; and Ben, her beloved Labrador Retriever. Anne was involved with fundraising for the , and the . She also volunteered to walk dogs at the local Humane Society in Delaware County. Anne was a lifelong sports enthusiast, who was a passionate and loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills and Notre Dame football. Anne loved animals, especially the many Labrador Retrievers that she had through the years. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and bowling. Most of all, she loved her family. She hosted weekly Sunday dinners where family and friends gathered, often serving her famous spaghetti. Anne was known by her family and friends as a warm, loving, and caring person who always thought of others before herself. The family will welcome friends at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W Olentangy St., Powell, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, with burial at Resurrection Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions made to American Diabetes Association or the Humane Society of Delaware County, in memory of Anne. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020