|
|
Das, Anneliese
1936 - 2019
Anneliese Paula Das, 83, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Gahanna. She was born in Germany on July 16, 1936 to the late Christian and Gertrud (Shafer) Abel. Additionally she was preceded in death by her husband Bharat Das in 1980; and sister Christa James. Surviving are sons Andre and Alexander Das; brothers Gerhard (Franzi) and Roland (Gudrun) Abel; sisters Hannelore Trumpp and Ursula Steinsdorfer. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11AM with visitation from 10AM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A private committal will follow. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019