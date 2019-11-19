The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anneliese Das
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anneliese Das


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Anneliese Das Obituary
Das, Anneliese
1936 - 2019
Anneliese Paula Das, 83, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Gahanna. She was born in Germany on July 16, 1936 to the late Christian and Gertrud (Shafer) Abel. Additionally she was preceded in death by her husband Bharat Das in 1980; and sister Christa James. Surviving are sons Andre and Alexander Das; brothers Gerhard (Franzi) and Roland (Gudrun) Abel; sisters Hannelore Trumpp and Ursula Steinsdorfer. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11AM with visitation from 10AM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A private committal will follow. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anneliese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now