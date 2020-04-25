|
|
Feddersen, Anneliese
1934 - 2020
Anneliese Rose Feddersen, age 85, of Hilliard, OH passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. She was born November 24, 1934 in Amberg, Germany. Preceded in death by parents Johann and E. Liselotte Zorn (Muller). She is survived by her two daughters Susan E. Riley (Larry) of Powell, OH and Arlene C. Feddersen of Dublin, OH, and two grandchildren, Nathan C. Riley and Allyssa E. Riley. She met her future husband Charles E. Feddersen in Amberg, Germany while he was stationed as a border patrol for the US Army in 1955. They married in 1959 and were married for 13 years. She attained her US Citizenship in 1962. Following her family trade, she became a licensed professional photographer and was a member of the Professional Photographers of Ohio where she was awarded the PASO Retoucher of the Year Award - 1981. She enjoyed playing guitar, piano and traveling. She had a kind heart, enjoyed helping others and loved her family and kitty cats immensely. She will be dearly missed. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020