Vermillion, Annemarie Monika
1941 - 2019
Annemarie Monika Vermillion, age 78, of Upper Arlington, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Monika was born in Dresden, Germany, only child of the late Karl and Annemarie Andrae. Monika graduated from The Ohio State University and retired from the State of Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Elvira Monika "Maria" Vermillion McWilliams; and cousins in Germany. Funeral service will be held at 12P.M. Monday, October 14, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where friends may call from 11A.M. Monday until time of service. Interment Union Cemetery. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019