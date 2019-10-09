The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annemarie Vermillion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annemarie Monika Vermillion


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Annemarie Monika Vermillion Obituary
Vermillion, Annemarie Monika
1941 - 2019
Annemarie Monika Vermillion, age 78, of Upper Arlington, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Monika was born in Dresden, Germany, only child of the late Karl and Annemarie Andrae. Monika graduated from The Ohio State University and retired from the State of Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Elvira Monika "Maria" Vermillion McWilliams; and cousins in Germany. Funeral service will be held at 12P.M. Monday, October 14, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where friends may call from 11A.M. Monday until time of service. Interment Union Cemetery. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now