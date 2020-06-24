Annetta G. Slone
Slone, Annetta G.
1947 - 2020
Annetta G. Slone, age 72, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation will be at the Shadeville Church of God, 4800 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3-8pm, where the funeral service will be Friday at 11am. Interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Park in Delaware. Please share with the family and read the complete obituary at www.orwoodyard.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

