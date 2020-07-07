1/1
Annette D. Searfoss
Searfoss, Annette D.
Annette D. Searfoss, 64, of Hilliard, Ohio, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Kobacker House. Annette, daughter of Harold and the late Jean Dickerscheid, was a 1973 graduate of Whetstone High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology in 1977 from Bowling Green State University. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Pi. Annette earned a second Bachelor of Science degree in computer programming in 1982 from The Ohio State University. After more than 30 years of service as a security analyst for OhioHealth Information Services, Annette retired in 2018. Annette enjoyed traveling, cooking, Zumba, and tap dancing. She also volunteered at J.W. Reason and Norwich Elementary Schools. Besides her mother, Annette was preceded in death by her brother Dan Dickerscheid, sisters-in-law Alice King and Wilma McDougle, and brother-in-law Derrol King. Besides her father, Annette is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Roger; son, Trent; sister, Pamela Dickerscheid; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lynn McDougle, Dean (Dolores) Searfoss, Carol (Bob) Foulkes, Ruth Ann (Lynn) Huffman, Sue (Monte) Retz, and Jane (Don) Guy; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6-8p.m. FRIDAY at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where her Funeral Service will be held 10a.m. SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2020 with Reverend Lynn Huffman, officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Hilliard. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and guests are asked to wear a facial covering to the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or online at foundation.ohiohealth.com. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memories of Annette or to send your condolences to her family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
