Annette Marie Stevenson, age 22, of Sunbury, OH, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Michelle Stevenson; grandparents, Bob and Marj Stevenson; siblings, Grant, Ross and Jocelyn Stevenson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Annette was raised in Dublin, OH and graduated from Dublin Jerome High School in 2015. After high school Annette attended Stone Lake Center Adult Day Care in Sunbury, Ohio. In 2018, Annette moved to a small group home in Sunbury where she lived with her roommate Exie Southern. Annette will always be remembered for her big smile that brightened every room. She enjoyed listening to music, taking walks outside, and being with her grandparents. Despite her handicaps, Annette bravely faced each day and inspired everyone around her to do the same. Our family was blessed by her presence and the amazing people we met along her journey. Annette will be forever loved and missed. Annette is preceded in death by her twin sister Lauren Nicole, her grandparents Harold and Edith Leist and great grandparents Bill and Eleanor Sorensen. Visitation on Friday, September 13, 2019, 2:30-4pm at Indian Run United Methodist Church, 6305 Brand Rd., Dublin, OH, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Best Life Now Foundation, 144 N Columbus Street, Sunbury, Ohio 43074, a 501(c)3 organization whose purpose is to support the lives of medically fragile adults in Delaware County. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019