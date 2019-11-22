Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Family Missionary Baptist Church
996 Oakwood Av
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Family Missionary Baptist Church
996 Oakwood Ave
Annette Shelton


1943 - 2019
Annette Shelton Obituary
Shelton, Annette
Annette E. Shelton, age 76, passed away November 21, 2019. Home Going Celebration 12 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Family Missionary Baptist Church, 996 Oakwood Ave., where her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to Annette's family, visit her online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
