Allen, Annie
1943 - 2020
Annie Pearl "Kate" Allen, age 77. Sunrise July 25, 1943 and Sunset October 22, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the ALLEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com