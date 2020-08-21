Beleal, Annie
1975 - 2020
Tamika Latrice Beleal, age 44. Sunrise December 12, 1975 and Sunset August 15, 2020. Public Visitation 12-1PM and Private Visitation 1PM followed by Private Funeral Service at 2PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment Monday 12Noon at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The BELEAL/MAXWELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com