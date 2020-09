Zubovich, Annmarie05/23/1965 - 09/20/2020Annmarie Zubovich, age 55, of Etna, passed away Sept. 20, 2020 at her residence. A Graveside service handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home will take place on Monday at 1PM at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, OH. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com