Vermeer, Anthonia
1943 - 2019
Anthonia "Jackie" Vermeer, 75, of Hilliard, passed away March 24, 2019. Jackie was born in Utrecht, Holland on May 21, 1943 to Jan-Willem and Catherine Vermeer. Jackie will be deeply missed by her children, Catherine (Scott) Adkins, Jeff (Meredith) Harris; grandchildren, Andrew Spangler, Corinne Harris, Brittany (Matt) Bays, Jami Harris, Brooke Adkins; great-grandchild, Matthew Bays; along with many other family and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019