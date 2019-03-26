Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthonia Vermeer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthonia Vermeer


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthonia Vermeer Obituary
Vermeer, Anthonia
1943 - 2019
Anthonia "Jackie" Vermeer, 75, of Hilliard, passed away March 24, 2019. Jackie was born in Utrecht, Holland on May 21, 1943 to Jan-Willem and Catherine Vermeer. Jackie will be deeply missed by her children, Catherine (Scott) Adkins, Jeff (Meredith) Harris; grandchildren, Andrew Spangler, Corinne Harris, Brittany (Matt) Bays, Jami Harris, Brooke Adkins; great-grandchild, Matthew Bays; along with many other family and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now