Anthony Bondurant
1960 - 2020
Bondurant, Anthony
1960 - 2020
Anthony A. Bondurant, age 59, was called home July 8, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Latricia Bondurant; children, Chanelle, Anthony, Jr., and Ciara Bondurant; 2 grandchildren; brothers; and other relatives. Visitation 2PM and Life Celebration 3PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion Church, 1580 Union Ave., Cols., OH. Interment 12PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1463.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church
JUL
20
Interment
12:00 PM
Dayton National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
