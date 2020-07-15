Or Copy this URL to Share

Bondurant, Anthony

1960 - 2020

Anthony A. Bondurant, age 59, was called home July 8, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Latricia Bondurant; children, Chanelle, Anthony, Jr., and Ciara Bondurant; 2 grandchildren; brothers; and other relatives. Visitation 2PM and Life Celebration 3PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion Church, 1580 Union Ave., Cols., OH. Interment 12PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1463.



