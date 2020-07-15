Bondurant, Anthony
1960 - 2020
Anthony A. Bondurant, age 59, was called home July 8, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Latricia Bondurant; children, Chanelle, Anthony, Jr., and Ciara Bondurant; 2 grandchildren; brothers; and other relatives. Visitation 2PM and Life Celebration 3PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Zion Church, 1580 Union Ave., Cols., OH. Interment 12PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1463.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.