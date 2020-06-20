Buoni, Anthony
Anthony A. Buoni, was born on November 15, 1992 and passed away on June 17, 2020. For full obituary information and to leave online condolences for the family please visit the Tidd Family Funeral Homes website at www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.