Anthony C. Russell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell, Anthony C.
Anthony C. Russell, 61, passed away on May 17, 2020. Visitation at 10am and Funeral Service at 11am on Friday May 29, 2020. Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43206. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5600 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
6148660200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved