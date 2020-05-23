Or Copy this URL to Share

Russell, Anthony C.

Anthony C. Russell, 61, passed away on May 17, 2020. Visitation at 10am and Funeral Service at 11am on Friday May 29, 2020. Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43206. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.



