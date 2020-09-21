1/
Anthony "Tony" Cain
Cain, Anthony "Tony"
1943 - 2020
Anthony B. "Tony" Cain, "Crazy Red and Uncle Rug" of Lancaster, OH, lived life to the fullest, but sadly left us on September 18, 2020 at the age of 76. He was a loving husband, father and friend. Tony was an U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Tony was loved and cherished by all he encountered. His personality was none to compare and he will be greatly missed. His hobbies included connecting with friends, motorcycle riding, fishing, music, Street Rods and was a proud owner of a 1953 Henry J. Tony was a very active person and was involved in several clubs throughout his lifetime. Including Vandangos, Flatlanders, Co-Founder of Norton United Touring Society and a lifetime member of the Tri-County Sportsmen's Club. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Deborah E. (Knack) Cain; his loyal dog, Titan; children, Kimberly A. (Sandra) Cain and Christopher B. Cain; sisters, Eva "Jeanie" Jeaniene (John) Wall and Alma Lucinda Cain; sisters-in-law, Elaine (Jim) Boyer, Dyann (Frank) Keaser and Beverly Amspaugh; many cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by his parents Lonnie Jasper and Mae Geneieve (Price) Cain and brothers Russell E. Cain and Larry P. (Dianne) Cain. Friends and family may call from 4-7pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and 10am-12pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. The funeral service with Military Honors will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 12pm with Pastor Timothy Poling officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tony's memory to the Zangmeister Cancer Center, www.zangcenter.com, or the Fairfield Area Humane Society, www.fairhumane.org. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
