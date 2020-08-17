1/
Anthony Centofanti
Centofanti, Anthony
Anthony "Tony" Peter Centofanti, age 82, passed away August 14, 2020 at Heartland of Westerville. Preceded in death by parents Adelina Ventresca Centofanti and Aristide Centofanti, brother Eugene Centofanti. Survived by sisters, Italia Ciamacco, Mary Frazier and Raffaela (Mike) Hagan; sister-in-law, Reiko Centofanti; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Family will receive friends 6-8pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with prayer service to follow at 7pm, in the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., 10am Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Rev. Fr. Antony Varghese celebrant. Interment Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, OH. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director. 614-895-3200. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Please Note: Family and friends are asked to wear face covering during viewing hours and while attending the funeral mass at the church. Also you are asked to maintain proper distancing according to current guidelines.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
