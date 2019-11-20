|
Cooper, Anthony
Anthony T. Cooper, 38, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away suddenly due to a traffic accident on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1981 to Rhonda J Felder in Colorado Springs, CO. He married Natasha L (Jackson) Cooper on August 21, 2016. Anthony is survived by his mother, Rhonda; wife, Natasha; his daughters, Ivory Cooper, Pilar Jackson-Robinson; step-sons, John Cramer, Grant Cramer; brothers, Avery Felder; Antoine Felder; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Gladys Felder and his best friend Gregory Gainey Sr. Memorial contributions in Anthony's honor may be gifted to his Widow for the care of their children. Visitation for Anthony will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 3PM at the DECK-HANNEMAN Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 648, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Tele: 419-352-2171. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Anthony's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019