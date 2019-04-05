|
|
Dabo Jr., Anthony
1937 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Dabo Jr., 81, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born October 9, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Esther and Anthony Dabo Sr. Tony proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, reaching the rank of Corporal. He was always up for an adventure and loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and shooting, as well as motorcycle and bike riding. Tony was an active member of the Ohio and Maryland chapters of the Brotherhood of the Junglecock, a club for anglers. He was also an ardent supporter of the Hilltop Conservation Club. Tony is survived by his wife, Sarah A. (Ward) Dabo of Columbus; daughter, Toni Sue (Clif) Ford of Gallipolis, Ohio; sons, Christopher J. Dabo Sr. of Woodbridge, Virginia and Vincent A. (Janet) Dabo of Grove City, Ohio; grandchildren, Morgan E. Williams of Groveport, Ohio, Christopher J. Dabo II and Marisa S. (Phil) Raboin of Woodbridge, Virginia, Cody V. (Brittany) Dabo of Dallas, Texas, and Hunter L. Dabo, Riley A. Dabo, and Gavin K. Dabo of Grove City, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Christopher J. Dabo III, Adriana R. Dabo, Micah P. Raboin, Oliver P. Raboin, and Alexander S. Dabo of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Eva R. Johnson of Grove City, Ohio. Tony is also survived by his sister, Josephine E. Dunn of Columbus, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Tony's name can be made to the Ohio Brotherhood of the Junglecock, 405 Sitterly Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019