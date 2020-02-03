|
|
Dattilo, Anthony
1930 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Dattilo, age 89, Saturday, February 1, 2020 Majestic Care Center. Member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. He was a beloved husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Survived by wife of 61 years, Mary; daughters, Lisa (Michael Gattozzi) Marino, Lorna (David Hinojosa) Alexander, Lauriann (Scott) Brum, Gina Castle; grandchildren, Rebecca (Ben) Heckman, Emily Marino, Sarah Marino, Angela Alexander, Maria Alexander, Andrea Castle, Abby Castle, Mary Christine Byrum; great grandson, Vincent Alexander; sister, Roseann Morock; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, sister Mary Dinovo, brother Joseph Dattilo, Jr., son-in-law Christopher Castle. Friends may call Thursday 4-7PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral mass Friday 10AM, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 1573 Elaine Rd. Father William Arnold celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020