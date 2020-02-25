Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Jerusalem
2121 Joyce Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem
2121 Joyce Ave.
View Map
Anthony Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Anthony
1950 - 2020
Anthony James Edwards, age 62. Sunrise January 20, 1950 and Sunset February 22, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at New Jerusalem, 2121 Joyce Ave, 43219. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the EDWARDS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
